Shares of Arch Capital Grp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Arch Capital Grp (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded today at $30.37, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 70,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Arch Capital Grp has overhead space with shares priced $31.89, or 66.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $96.44. Arch Capital Grp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.62 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $44.10.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides financial services. The Company offers life, health, and property insurance and reinsurance products, as well as mortgage services. Arch Capital Group serves customers globally.

Over the past year, Arch Capital Grphas traded in a range of $30.37 to $48.32 and are now at $31.89. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Arch Capital Grp and will alert subscribers who have ACGL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.