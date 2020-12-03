Shares of Aramark Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $22.76. So far today approximately 114,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Potential upside of 109.8% exists for Aramark, based on a current level of $22.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $47.75. Aramark shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.29 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $41.55.

Aramark provides food and facilities management services. The Company offers uniform, refreshments, work apparel, and cleanroom services to healthcare institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums, and businesses. Aramark serves clients worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Aramark share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $22.76 and a high of $47.22 and are now at $22.76. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

