Shares of Apple Hospitalit Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Apple Hospitalit (NYSE:APLE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.25. So far today approximately 585,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 205.4% for shares of Apple Hospitalit based on a current price of $6.38 and an average consensus analyst price target of $19.50. Apple Hospitalit shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.34 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $15.55.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on investment in hotels, guest rooms, and resorts. Apple Hospitality REIT invests in the United States.

Apple Hospitalit share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.88 and the current low of $6.25 and are currently at $6.38 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 3.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

