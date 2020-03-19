Shares of Anthem Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $198.04. Approximately 130,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

Anthem Inc. operates as a health benefits company. The Company provides health, dental and vision, and pharmacy benefits, as well as life insurance, and life and disability insurance benefits. Anthem offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, medicaid, and medicare markets.

In the past 52 weeks, Anthem Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $198.04 and a high of $312.41 and are now at $198.16. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 39.1% for shares of Anthem Inc based on a current price of $198.16 and an average consensus analyst price target of $275.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $277.51 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $281.42.

