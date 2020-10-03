Shares of Antero Resources Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $1.10. So far today approximately 2.4 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 12 million shares.

Potential upside of 1,964.8% exists for Antero Resources, based on a current level of $1.18 and analysts' average consensus price target of $24.26. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.99 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.42.

Over the past year, Antero Resourceshas traded in a range of $1.10 to $9.18 and are now at $1.18. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.8%.

Antero Resources Corporation explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas properties. Antero Resources serves customers in the United States.

