Shares of Antero Resources Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $0.91. So far today approximately 919,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 13.2 million shares.

Antero Resources has overhead space with shares priced $1.00, or 95.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $24.26. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.91 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.36.

Over the past year, Antero Resourceshas traded in a range of $0.91 to $9.18 and are now at $1.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.7%.

Antero Resources Corporation explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas properties. Antero Resources serves customers in the United States.

