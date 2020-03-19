Shares of Antero Resources Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $0.72. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 3.9 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 15.2 million shares.

Antero Resources Corporation explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas properties. Antero Resources serves customers in the United States.

In the past 52 weeks, Antero Resources share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.72 and a high of $9.18 and are now at $0.89. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

There is potential upside of 2,627.5% for shares of Antero Resources based on a current price of $0.89 and an average consensus analyst price target of $24.26. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.76 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.22.

