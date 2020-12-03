Shares of American Interna Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of American Interna (NYSE:AIG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $28.32. Approximately 451,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.9 million shares.

American Interna has overhead space with shares priced $28.34, or 55.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $64.00. American Interna shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.66 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $52.65.

American Interna share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.66 and the current low of $28.32 and are currently at $28.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

American International Group, Inc. is an international insurance organization serving commercial, institutional and individual customers. AIG provides property-casualty insurance, life insurance, and retirement services.

