Shares of American Express Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded today at $85.64, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 432,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.7 million shares.

American Express Company is a global payment and travel company. The Company's principal products and services are charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services offered to consumers and businesses around the world.

American Express has overhead space with shares priced $86.06, or 20.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $108.85. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $122.17 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $125.57.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Express have traded between the current low of $85.64 and a high of $138.13 and are now at $86.06. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 1.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

