Shares of American Campus Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of American Campus (NYSE:ACC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $34.50. Approximately 148,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 868,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, American Campus share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $34.50 and a high of $50.82 and are now at $34.58. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

American Campus Communities, Inc. owns and operates on and off-campus housing properties within close proximity to colleges and universities. The Company provides development and construction services for student housing properties owned by universities, charitable foundations and others. American Campus Communities also provides third party management and leasing services.

Potential upside of 23.8% exists for American Campus, based on a current level of $34.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $42.82. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.95 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.01.

