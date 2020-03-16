Shares of American Airline Fall to a New 52-Week Low

American Airline (NASDAQ:AAL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.38. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.2 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 22 million shares.

American Airline has overhead space with shares priced $12.38, or 78.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $58.71. American Airline shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.06 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.17.

In the past 52 weeks, American Airline share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $12.38 and a high of $35.24 and are now at $12.38. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.23% lower and 5.23% lower over the past week, respectively.

American Airlines Group Inc. operates an airline that provides scheduled passenger, freight, and mail service throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and the Pacific. The Company also provides connecting service throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

