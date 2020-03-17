Shares of Ameren Corp Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $66.86. Approximately 428,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) is currently priced 15.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $57.57. Ameren Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $77.53 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $81.28.

Ameren Corporation is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity, delivers electricity, and distributes natural gas to customers in Missouri and Illinois.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ameren Corp have traded between the current low of $66.86 and a high of $87.66 and are now at $68.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

