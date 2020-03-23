Shares of Altria Group Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $32.43. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 11.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 112.7% exists for Altria Group Inc, based on a current level of $32.95 and analysts' average consensus price target of $70.07. Altria Group Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.14 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $46.57.

Altria Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products, including cigars and pipe tobacco. Altria holds an interest in a brewery company.

Over the past year, Altria Group Inchas traded in a range of $32.43 to $57.88 and are now at $32.95. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

