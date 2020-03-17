Shares of Ally Financial I Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.32. Approximately 921,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.1 million shares.

Ally Financial Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The Company offers automotive financial services. Ally Financial serves clients in the United States.

Over the past year, Ally Financial Ihas traded in a range of $14.32 to $35.42 and are now at $14.32. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Ally Financial I has overhead space with shares priced $14.32, or 57.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $33.89. Ally Financial I shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $30.83.

