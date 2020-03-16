Shares of Ally Financial I Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.40. So far today approximately 256,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5 million shares.

Ally Financial Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The Company offers automotive financial services. Ally Financial serves clients in the United States.

Ally Financial I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.42 and the current low of $18.40 and are currently at $18.65 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) has potential upside of 81.7% based on a current price of $18.65 and analysts' consensus price target of $33.89. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.09 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $30.88.

