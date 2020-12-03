Shares of Allstate Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $85.12. So far today approximately 106,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 20.9% exists for Allstate Corp, based on a current level of $86.48 and analysts' average consensus price target of $104.53. Allstate Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $108.14 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $115.81.

Over the past year, Allstate Corphas traded in a range of $85.12 to $125.92 and are now at $86.48. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property-liability insurance as well as other types of insurance in the United States and Canada. The Company primarily sells private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance through independent and specialized brokers. Allstate also sells life insurance, annuity, and group pension products through agents.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Allstate Corp and will alert subscribers who have ALL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.