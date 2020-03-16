Shares of Allison Transmis Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Allison Transmis (NYSE:ALSN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $30.00. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 67,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Allison Transmis (NYSE:ALSN) has potential upside of 44.8% based on a current price of $31.33 and analysts' consensus price target of $45.36. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $44.09 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.24.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Allison Transmis have traded between the current low of $30.00 and a high of $50.46 and are now at $31.33. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 3.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, medium and heavy-tactical U.S. military vehicles, and hybrid-propulsion systems for transit buses. The Company's products are used in a variety of applications.

