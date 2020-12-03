Shares of Alliance Data Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $51.26. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 81,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 915,000 shares.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing, consulting, analytics and creative, email marketing, private label, and co-branded retail credit cards.

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) has potential upside of 411.6% based on a current price of $51.26 and analysts' consensus price target of $262.23. Alliance Data shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $100.36 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $121.22.

In the past 52 weeks, Alliance Data share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $51.26 and a high of $182.95 and are now at $51.26. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.01% lower and 2.86% lower over the past week, respectively.

