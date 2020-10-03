Shares of Alliance Data Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Alliance Data (NYSE:ADS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $63.21. Approximately 59,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 904,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alliance Data have traded between the current low of $63.21 and a high of $182.95 and are now at $63.35. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Potential upside of 313.9% exists for Alliance Data, based on a current level of $63.35 and analysts' average consensus price target of $262.23. Alliance Data shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $102.41 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $122.06.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing, consulting, analytics and creative, email marketing, private label, and co-branded retail credit cards.

