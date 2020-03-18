Shares of Alkermes Plc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) traded today at $12.70, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 89,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Alkermes Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.75 and the current low of $12.70 and are currently at $13.52 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Alkermes PLC researches pharmaceuticals. The Company develops treatments for central nervous system disorders such as addiction, schizophrenia and depression, and diabetes.

Potential upside of 308.3% exists for Alkermes Plc, based on a current level of $13.52 and analysts' average consensus price target of $55.18. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $18.54 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.46.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Alkermes Plc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Alkermes Plc in search of a potential trend change.