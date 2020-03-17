Shares of Align Technology Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $148.17. So far today approximately 268,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 922,000 shares.

Over the past year, Align Technologyhas traded in a range of $148.17 to $333.17 and are now at $154.68. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has potential upside of 92.5% based on a current price of $154.68 and analysts' consensus price target of $297.77. Align Technology shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $242.22 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $254.60.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

