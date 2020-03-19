Shares of Align Technology Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $127.88. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 246,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 956,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Align Technology have traded between the current low of $127.88 and a high of $333.17 and are now at $133.31. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.8% lower and 2.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) has potential upside of 123.4% based on a current price of $133.31 and analysts' consensus price target of $297.77. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $240.96 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $249.66.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the invisalign system, a method for treating the misalignment of teeth. The Company offers a system that corrects the misalignment using a series of clear and removable appliances that move teeth to a desired final position. Align Technology serves customers worldwide.

