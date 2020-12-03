Shares of Alcoa Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.02. Approximately 757,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Alcoa Corp have traded between the current low of $8.02 and a high of $29.73 and are now at $8.09. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

Alcoa Corp has overhead space with shares priced $8.09, or 87.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $64.23. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.02 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.76.

