Shares of Alcoa Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.86. So far today approximately 1.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.5 million shares.

Alcoa Corporation manufactures metal products. The Company produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. Alcoa serves aluminium industry worldwide.

There is potential upside of 614.1% for shares of Alcoa Corp based on a current price of $8.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $64.23. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.53 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.92.

Alcoa Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.73 and the current low of $8.86 and are currently at $8.99 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

