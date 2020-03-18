Shares of Alaska Air Group Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $28.35. Approximately 333,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is an airline holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides air services to passengers in multiple destinations. Alaska Air also provide freight and mail services, primarily to and within the state of Alaska and on the West Coast.

Potential upside of 186.5% exists for Alaska Air Group, based on a current level of $28.67 and analysts' average consensus price target of $82.15. Alaska Air Group shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $59.17 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $63.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Alaska Air Group share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $28.35 and a high of $72.22 and are now at $28.67. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

