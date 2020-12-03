Shares of Air Lease C Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) traded today at $23.35, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 389,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

Air Lease Corporation operates an aircraft leasing company. The Company purchases, sales, and leases commercial aircrafts. Air Lease serves clients worldwide.

Air Lease C (NYSE:AL) has potential upside of 143.3% based on a current price of $23.76 and analysts' consensus price target of $57.82. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $42.49 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $43.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Air Lease C have traded between the current low of $23.35 and a high of $49.96 and are now at $23.76. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

