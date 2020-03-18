Shares of Agnc Investment Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $10.01. Approximately 2.6 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 11.1 million shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates and manages real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis and financed through collateralized borrowings structured such as repurchase agreements. AGNC Investment serves customers in the United States.

Over the past year, Agnc Investmenthas traded in a range of $10.01 to $19.65 and are now at $10.01. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Potential upside of 87.4% exists for Agnc Investment, based on a current level of $10.01 and analysts' average consensus price target of $18.75. Agnc Investment shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $16.99 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $17.74.

