Shares of Agilent Tech Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A) traded at a new 52-week low today of $61.13. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 52,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.5 million shares.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides core bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to the communications, electronics, life sciences, and chemical analysis industries. The Company's operations include electronic measurement, bio-analytical measurement, semiconductor, and board testing.

Potential upside of 21.0% exists for Agilent Tech Inc, based on a current level of $62.50 and analysts' average consensus price target of $75.65. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $76.83 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $83.08.

In the past 52 weeks, Agilent Tech Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $61.13 and a high of $90.64 and are now at $62.50. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

