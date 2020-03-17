Shares of Agco Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) traded at a new 52-week low today of $46.33. So far today approximately 92,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 656,000 shares.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment. The Company sells a wide range of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts, including tractors, combines, hay tools, sprayers, and forage equipment. AGCO serves customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 50.6% exists for Agco Corp, based on a current level of $47.11 and analysts' average consensus price target of $70.94. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $67.65 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $72.89.

Over the past year, Agco Corphas traded in a range of $46.33 to $81.39 and are now at $47.11. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

