Shares of Aflac Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.01. Approximately 835,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Aflac Inchas traded in a range of $27.01 to $57.18 and are now at $27.24. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.54% lower and 2.43% lower over the past week, respectively.

Aflac, Inc. is a general business holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental insurance to individuals in the United States and Japan. Aflac's products include accident and disability, cancer expense, short-term disability, sickness and hospital indemnity, hospital intensive care, and fixed-benefit dental plans.

Potential upside of 70.7% exists for Aflac Inc, based on a current level of $27.24 and analysts' average consensus price target of $46.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $48.82 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $52.05.

