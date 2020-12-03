Shares of Aflac Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $33.43. So far today approximately 266,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4 million shares.

Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) has potential upside of 37.7% based on a current price of $33.78 and analysts' consensus price target of $46.50. Aflac Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $50.03 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $52.33.

Aflac Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.18 and the current low of $33.43 and are currently at $33.78 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Aflac, Inc. is a general business holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental insurance to individuals in the United States and Japan. Aflac's products include accident and disability, cancer expense, short-term disability, sickness and hospital indemnity, hospital intensive care, and fixed-benefit dental plans.

