Shares of Aes Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) traded today at $11.57, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 398,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.8 million shares.

Potential upside of 8.3% exists for Aes Corp, based on a current level of $12.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $13.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.51 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $19.27.

Aes Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.23 and the current low of $11.57 and are currently at $12.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

The AES Corporation acquires, develops, owns, and operates generation plants and distribution businesses in several countries. The Company sells electricity under long term contracts and serves customers under its regulated utility businesses. AES also mines coal, turns seawater into drinking water, and develops alternative sources of energy.

