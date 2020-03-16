Shares of Aecom Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $28.88. Approximately 131,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Aecom share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $28.88 and a high of $52.40 and are now at $29.23. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

AECOM provides professional technical services to the United States government, state, local, and non-U.S. governments and agencies, and commercial customers. The Company's services include consulting, planning, architecture, engineering, construction management, project management, asset management, environmental services, and design-build services.

Potential upside of 38.1% exists for Aecom, based on a current level of $29.23 and analysts' average consensus price target of $40.38. Aecom shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.08 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $46.51.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Aecom. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Aecom in search of a potential trend change.