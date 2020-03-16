Shares of Acadia Realty Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Acadia Realty (NYSE:AKR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $17.35. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 167,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 607,000 shares.

Potential upside of 60.8% exists for Acadia Realty, based on a current level of $17.93 and analysts' average consensus price target of $28.83. Acadia Realty shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.57 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $26.88.

Acadia Realty share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.50 and the current low of $17.35 and are currently at $17.93 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust. The trust specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment and operation of shopping centers which are anchored by grocery and value-oriented retail. Acadia is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

