Shares of 3M Co Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) traded today at $139.14, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 458,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares.

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has potential upside of 59.2% based on a current price of $141.37 and analysts' consensus price target of $225.00. 3M Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $164.99 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $166.71.

Over the past year, 3M Cohas traded in a range of $139.14 to $219.75 and are now at $141.37. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

3M Company conducts operations in electronics, telecommunications, industrial, consumer and office, health care, safety, and other markets. The Company businesses share technologies, manufacturing operations, marketing channels, and other resources. 3M serves customers worldwide.

