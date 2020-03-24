Servicenow Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (NOW)

Today, shares of Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $273.36 on a volume of 270K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Servicenow Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $213.99 and a high of $362.95 and are now at $274.50, 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Servicenow Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $330.35. Since that call, shares of Servicenow Inc have fallen 22.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.