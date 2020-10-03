Servicemaster Gl Crosses Below its 10-day MA (SERV)

Today, shares of Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $36.01 on a volume of 121K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Servicemaster Gl has traded in a range of $33.05 to $58.78 and is now at $34.43, 4% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Servicemaster Gl and will alert subscribers who have SERV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.