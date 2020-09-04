Servicemaster Gl Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SERV)

Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $26.12 on a volume of 126K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Servicemaster Gl share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.63 and a high of $58.78 and are now at $27.49, 56% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.95% lower and 2.06% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Servicemaster Gl on February 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $34.93. Since that call, shares of Servicemaster Gl have fallen 26.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.