Service Corp Int Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SCI)

Today, shares of Service Corp Int (NYSE:SCI) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $37.96 on a volume of 289K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Service Corp Int share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.89 and a 52-week low of $34.37 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $39.22 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% lower and 2.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Service Corp Int. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Service Corp Int in search of a potential trend change.