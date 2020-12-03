Sempra Energy Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $110.64. Approximately 60,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Potential upside of 6.6% exists for Sempra Energy, based on a current level of $111.07 and analysts' average consensus price target of $118.38. Sempra Energy shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $144.60 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $152.23.

Sempra Energy is an energy services holding company with operations throughout the United States, Mexico, and other countries in South America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity, delivers natural gas, operates natural gas pipelines and storage facilities, and operates a wind power generation project.

In the past 52 weeks, Sempra Energy share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $110.64 and a high of $161.87 and are now at $111.07. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 0.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

