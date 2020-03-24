On Semiconductor Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ON)

On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $12.02 on a volume of 1.9 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

On Semiconductor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.92 and a 52-week low of $8.17 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $13.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of On Semiconductor on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.60. Since that call, shares of On Semiconductor have fallen 51.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.