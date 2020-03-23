Seattle Genetics Crosses Above its 10-day MA (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $100.58 on a volume of 118K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Seattle Genetics has traded in a range of $62.90 to $124.32 and is now at $101.92, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Seattle Genetics on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $109.69. Since that call, shares of Seattle Genetics have fallen 9.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.