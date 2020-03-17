Sealed Air Corp: The Losing Streak Continues (SEE)

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded today at $19.71, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 144,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Sealed Air Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $19.71 and a high of $47.13 and are now at $20.37. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Sealed Air Corp has overhead space with shares priced $20.37, or 59.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.86. Sealed Air Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.66 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $39.64.

Sealed Air Corporation manufactures packaging and performance-based materials and equipment systems that serve food, industrial, medical, and consumer applications.

