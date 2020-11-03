Sealed Air Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $27.38. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 92,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Sealed Air Corporation manufactures packaging and performance-based materials and equipment systems that serve food, industrial, medical, and consumer applications.

Sealed Air Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.13 and the current low of $27.38 and are currently at $27.47 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has potential upside of 81.5% based on a current price of $27.47 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.83 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.97.

