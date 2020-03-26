Schwab (Charles) Crosses Above its 10-day MA (SCHW)

Today, shares of Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $31.82 on a volume of 2.2 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Schwab (Charles) has traded in a range of $28.00 to $51.65 and is now at $34.17, 22% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schwab (Charles) on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $46.04. Since that call, shares of Schwab (Charles) have fallen 25.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.