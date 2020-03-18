Schwab (Charles) Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SCHW)

Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $32.30 on a volume of 495K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Schwab (Charles) share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.65 and a 52-week low of $28.00 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $31.90 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

