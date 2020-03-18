Schlumberger Ltd: New 52-Week Low Set Today (SLB)

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.86. Approximately 830,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 18.8 million shares.

Over the past year, Schlumberger Ltdhas traded in a range of $12.86 to $48.88 and are now at $13.15. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) has potential upside of 510.4% based on a current price of $13.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $80.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.48 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.10.

Schlumberger Limited is an oil services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of services, including technology, project management, and information solutions to the international petroleum industry as well as advanced acquisition and data processing surveys.

