Sanmina Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (SANM)

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $21.73 on a volume of 155K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Sanmina Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.96 and a 52-week low of $18.34 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $22.06 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

