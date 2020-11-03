Sally Beauty Hol Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.39. So far today approximately 210,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Sally Beauty Hol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.98 and the current low of $11.39 and are currently at $11.51 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Sally Beauty Hol has overhead space with shares priced $11.51, or 28.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.06. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.74 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. distributes and retails beauty products. The Company distributes products directly to salons and retails beauty products through a chain of cash and carry stores.

