Sally Beauty Hol Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SBH)

Today, shares of Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $8.39 on a volume of 354K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Sally Beauty Hol share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.28 and a high of $21.98 and are now at $9.37, 49% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.22% lower and 6.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sally Beauty Hol on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.84. Since that call, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have fallen 49.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.